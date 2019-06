Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

Left to right, Secretary Stephen Moyer, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, answers questions during a news conference as Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein and Gordon Johnson, FBI Special Agent in Charge, Baltimore Field Office, listen. Earlier, Rosenstein announced two indictments charging 80 individuals with racketeering and drug conspiracies at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover.