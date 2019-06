BALTIMORE SUN PHOTO BY JOHN MAKELY

Brian Chagnon leaves the Federal Courthouse with his wife Angela and brother Nathan DiBuono after they attended the sentencing of Constance A. Waugh who purchased guns for Joseph Palczynski, a convicted felon, who then used them during a rampage in which he killed 4 people, including Brian's mother, Gloria Jean Shenk, and her husband, George Shenk.