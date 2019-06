Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Police investigate the scene of a late morning shooting at 4400 Furley Avenue in northeast Baltimore. Baltimore police Capt. Jarron Jackson said that an off-duty city officer was surprised at his home by a burglar. In the unarmed officer's struggle with the intruder, the officer shot the burglar with the suspect's gun. The suspect was injured and sent to an area hospital. The officer was unharmed.