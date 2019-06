A Baltimore police officer ties crime scene tape at the scene of an alleged shooting outside residence hall, Thurgood Marshall Building C, according to two student witnesses at the scene, on the campus of Morgan State University

A Morgan State University football player was shot outside a dormitory. The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said. Officers found a semi-automatic handgun nearby. The shooting, the second on campus this semester, shocked students on the last day of classes before finals.