Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Members of the Penn North Recovery Center and others lock arms as they say the Serenity prayer while lined up on North Ave. Says peer advocate Genard "Shadow" Barr, not pictured, "We want to wrap the city in love. The essiest way to do this is to pray for it. And when you're praying, you're talking to yourself and you're using God's voice to do it." The man wearing the shirt that reads, "Prayer is a Must," is Jarel Turner, 26. The crowds were peaceful after the judge declared a mistrial in William Porter's trial. The jury was deadlocked on the third day.