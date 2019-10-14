xml:space="preserve">

The following are law enforcement deaths in Maryland since 2010, as obtained from The Sun's archives and police departments:

Oct. 14, 2019: Montgomery County Police officer Thomas J. Bomba was fatally shot in a Silver Spring parking garage while respond to a report of “disorderly subjects.” He was a 13-year veteran of the department and 38 years old at the time of his death.

May 21, 2018: Baltimore County officer Amy S. Caprio was killed after responding to a call for a suspicious vehicle in Perry Hall. When she confronted the car, police wrote in charging documents that the driver “drove at the officer.”

Feb. 21, 2018: Off-duty Prince George’s County police Cpl. Mujahid Ramzziddin was fatally shot while helping a woman next door in an incident of domestic violence. Ramzziddin was a 14-year veteran of the department. After leading police on a chase, the gunman was killed in a confrontation with officers.

Nov. 16, 2017: Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter, 43, was shot in the head in West Baltimore on Nov. 15, 2017. The 18-year veteran of the department was pronounced dead the following afternoon at Shock Trauma.

March 13, 2016: Prince George's County Officer Jacai Colson, a four-year veteran of the department, was killed in an "unprovoked attack" outside a police station in Landover.

Feb. 10, 2016: Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Senior Deputy Mark Logsdon, both of the Harford County Sheriff's Office, are killed in a two-scene shooting in Abingdon. A single gunman, who died at the scene, is the only suspect.

Dec. 10, 2015: Noah Leotta, 24, Montgomery County, hit by drunken driver during traffic stop.

March 7, 2015: Brennan Rabain, 26, Prince George's County, accident while attempting traffic stop.

Jan. 9, 2015: Craig Chandler, 27, Baltimore, mortally wounded in crash during pursuit.

Dec. 21, 2014: Jamel Clagett, 30, Charles County, single-vehicle crash driving home from work.

A timeline of the investigation into the death of Baltimore homicide Detective Sean Suiter

A timeline of the investigation into Baltimore homicide Detective Sean Suiter's death, according to statements by public officials and Baltimore Sun reporting.

Aug. 28, 2013: Jason Schneider, 36, Baltimore County, shot and killed trying to serve a warrant.

Oct. 18, 2012: Kevin Bowden, 28, Prince George's, crash while off-duty in cruiser.

Sept. 13, 2012: Ian Loughran, 43, Harford County, heart attack within 24 hours of shift.

Sept. 6, 2012: Charles Licato, 34, Harford County, crash while likely driving home from work.

Aug. 29, 2012: Forrest Taylor, 44, Baltimore, mortally wounded in crash driving to aid fellow officer.

Aug. 20, 2012: Adrian Morris, 23, Prince George's, crash during pursuit.

Jan. 27, 2012: William "Bill" Talbert, Montgomery County, hit by drunken driver.

May 21, 2011: Shaft Hunter, 39, Maryland State Police, crash while thought to be chasing speeding motorcyclist.

Jan. 9, 2011: William Torbit Jr., 34, Baltimore, shot by fellow police while working in plainclothes.

Nov. 29, 2010: Teresa Testerman, 54, Harford County, heart attack after responding to overcrowded cell block.

Oct. 20, 2010: Thomas Portz Jr., 32, Baltimore, cruiser hit the back of a fire engine.

Sept. 27, 2010: James Fowler III, 61, Baltimore, crash during inclement weather.

June 11, 2010: Wesley Brown, 24, Maryland State Police, shot while working as security guard.

April 4, 2010: Hector Ayala, 31, Montgomery County, car crash responding to back up fellow officer.

March 9, 2010: Thomas Jensen, 27, Prince George’s County, crash responding to a burglary.

