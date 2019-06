A 2007 photo of Ramon Wilder (left) and his half-brother Brandon. They did not grow up in the same home, but according to their father they were close. "They were raised as brothers," he said.

Gordon Wilder pauses to look at a 2007 photo of his sons, Ramon and Brandon, as he works in his Wilkens Avenue garage. Baltimore detectives arrested 26-year-old Brandon last month for involvement in the murder of his half-brother Ramon. Four people, including Brandon Wilder, have been indicted on first-degree murder, murder conspiracy and robbery charges.

Gordon Wilder had never lost a relative to violence during his five decades in Baltimore. The news in May that his first-born had been gunned down in a secluded area during a robbery sent a paralyzing jolt through his body. In recent weeks, Wilder has been trying to come to grips with another shock: His son's killer, police say, is another one of his sons.