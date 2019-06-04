Jacksonville shooter investigation leads to house in Baltimore
A Baltimore man has been identified as the gunman who opened fire at a Jacksonville, Fla., Madden video game competition Sunday.
David Katz, 24, had been participating in a tournament for the Madden football game franchise, and was among those pronounced dead at the scene. Federal authorities were at a home near in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Sunday night as part of an investigation.
Kenneth K. Lam
