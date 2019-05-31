Investigating the Freddie Gray case

Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun
Frame grab from Kevin Moore's April 12, 2015, cellphone video of Freddie Gray being loaded into a Baltimore police van during his arrest. At some point during his time in custody, Gray, 25, fell into a coma and died April 19 from injuries to his spinal cord sustained that day. A task force was created by Baltimore Police to investigate Gray's arrest and his death.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun
Baltimore Detective Timothy Hamilton moves sophisticated image-gathering equipment into position to scan the area on Bruce Street, across from Gilmor Homes near Presbury Street, to create a 360-degree, high-resolution visual of the area.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
An inside look at the Baltimore police task force created by then-Commissioner Anthony Batts to investigate the arrest and death of Freddie Gray in West Baltimore. Read the full series:
Looking for Answers.
Karl Merton Ferron