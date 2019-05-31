Freddie Gray scheduling hearing

Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun
Left to right, Attorneys Marc Zayon, Catherine Flynn, Michael Belsky, Chaz Ball and Mike Davey leave Courthouse East after a scheduling hearing for the State of Maryland v. Caesar Goodson, Edward Nero, Garrett Miller, Brian Rice, Alicia White, and William Porter, the six police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray. Zayon represents Nero, Flynn's client is Miller, Belsky and Ball represent Rice and Davey is with the FOP.
Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun
Second from left, Michael Schatzow, Chief Deputy State's Attorney, and right, Janice Bledsoe, Deputy State's Attorney of Criminal Intelligence, leave Courthouse East after a scheduling hearing for the State of Maryland v. Caesar Goodson, Edward Nero, Garrett Miller, Brian Rice, Alicia White, and William Porter, the six police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray.
A scheduling hearing was held Tuesday to determine the course of action for the upcoming months in the trials of the Baltimore police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray. Find full coverage of the Freddie Gray case here.
Sean Welsh