Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
News Crime

Freddie Gray scheduling hearing

A scheduling hearing was held Tuesday to determine the course of action for the upcoming months in the trials of the Baltimore police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray. Find full coverage of the Freddie Gray case here.

Sean Welsh
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
82°