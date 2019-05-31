Freddie Gray scheduling hearing

Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun

Left to right, Attorneys Marc Zayon, Catherine Flynn, Michael Belsky, Chaz Ball and Mike Davey leave Courthouse East after a scheduling hearing for the State of Maryland v. Caesar Goodson, Edward Nero, Garrett Miller, Brian Rice, Alicia White, and William Porter, the six police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray. Zayon represents Nero, Flynn's client is Miller, Belsky and Ball represent Rice and Davey is with the FOP.