Three women found dead in 13 hours in Baltimore

Three women were found killed in less than 13 hours in Baltimore this week: 29-year-old Allison Henn, 29-year-old Kataya Nelson, and 20-year-old Jasmine Pierce-Morris. Women are rarely victims of the more than 300 homicides that the city has recorded in each of the last three years. Since at least 2004, there have never been three women killed in the city in unconnected murders over such a short span.