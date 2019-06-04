Baltimore's police commissioners [Pictures]

Where he came from: Baltimore Deputy commissioner - operations Bealefeld was well-known after being a very visible deputy commissioner, and had built community support and wanted the job. He had joined the agency at age 18, and worked various units and commanded the Southern District. But Mayor Sheila Dixon, amid a soaring homicide rate, was pressed to hire an outsider. Charles Ramsey, the former chief in Washington, D.C., had signed a contract before Dixon at the last minute bucked her advisers, rescinding Ramsey's deal and offering Bealefeld the job. Bealefeld oversaw steep crime declines, with homicides dipping below 200 to give the city its lowest murder rate since the late 1980s, and reversed zero tolerance policies of his predecessors.

Where he came from: Oakland Police Department, by way of Harvard University Batts was selected by Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake on Aug. 28, 2012 following a national search. He's been out of policing since 2011, when he stepped down from the chief post in Oakland, Calif., not long after the election of a new mayor there whose style conflicted with his own. Prior to that, he spent nearly 30 years in Long Beach, Calif., including holding the title of police chief from 2002 to 2009. Batts has a doctorate and a master's degree, and was doing research and lecturing at Harvard University after Oakland.

Who's going to be Baltimore's next police commissioner? If history is a guide, we have no clue. There hasn't been much of a pattern in the city's selection process over the past 23 years, with great strife over candidates' race and qualifications, and debates over the pros and cons of insiders versus outsiders. Of the past seven commissioners, four were black and three have been white, while three were from outside the agency and only two had a continuous rise through the ranks to the top spot. If anything, the process tends to favor, not surprisingly, the agency's deputy commissioners. --Justin Fenton