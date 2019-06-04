Baltimore's police commissioners [Pictures]

Who's going to be Baltimore's next police commissioner? If history is a guide, we have no clue. There hasn't been much of a pattern in the city's selection process over the past 23 years, with great strife over candidates' race and qualifications, and debates over the pros and cons of insiders versus outsiders. Of the past seven commissioners, four were black and three have been white, while three were from outside the agency and only two had a continuous rise through the ranks to the top spot. If anything, the process tends to favor, not surprisingly, the agency's deputy commissioners. --Justin Fenton