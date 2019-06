Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

Left to right, Immanuel Collins, 11, and Joshua Collins, 8, get backpacks with school supplies as their mother, Anastasia Collins, Park Heights, stands with them. The Baltimore Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. gives backpacks to children Pre-K to grade 8 as they host the Southern Park Heights National Night Out at the Delta Community Center.