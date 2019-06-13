Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force: Ongoing coverage
Find full coverage of the Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force trial from reporter Justin Fenton and the rest of the Baltimore Sun newsroom.
Cops and Robbers: How a rogue group of Baltimore police officers used their badges to commit crimes
How can Baltimore Police prevent corruption after GTTF? For starters, some say, get rid of plainclothes units.
Despite the corruption that has sometimes flourished in plainclothes squads such as the Gun Trace Task Force, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says such units still have a place in the city — particularly amid its relentless violence and other crime. But Harrison vows to institute...
Former Baltimore Police detective sentenced to 12 years in Gun Trace Task Force corruption case
A former Baltimore Police officer who robbed people for the better part of a decade was ordered Tuesday to serve 12 years in prison, the final sentence handed down against members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. Wearing an orange jail-issue uniform, Jemell Rayam apologized to city residents...
Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force corruption case timeline
Timeline following the federal racketeering case of Baltimore's Gun Trace Task Force.
Former Philadelphia, Baltimore cop sentenced to 9 years in Gun Trace Task Force case
A former police officer in Philadelphia and Baltimore was sentenced to nine years in federal prison Friday afternoon for helping a member of the Gun Trace Task Force sell drugs taken off the street here. Eric Troy Snell, 34, pleaded guilty last fall, three days into his trial in U.S. District Court....
Federal judge on alleged Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force victim: 'Who would've believed him?
Two years after federal prosecutors in the Gun Trace Task Force case took a young Baltimore man convicted of gun possession before a grand jury to testify against a dirty police officer, lawyers with the U.S. attorney’s office say they doubt his claim of innocence and are fighting his effort to...
Documents show investigators didn't know Baltimore officer accused of planting gun had ever been at the scene
In 2014, a new Baltimore police unit created to investigate officers’ use of force began looking at an incident in Northeast Baltimore in which a city police sergeant had run down a man with his vehicle. Investigators took stock of the officers at the scene, eventually interviewing eight officers...
Retired Baltimore Police sergeant allegedly helped plant gun, new indictment in Gun Trace Task Force case says
A retired Baltimore police sergeant has been indicted on federal civil rights and witness tampering charges related to a 2014 incident in which a BB gun was allegedly planted on a man, in the latest development in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal. In light of the indictment, the Baltimore Police...
Baltimore Police whistleblower flagged Gun Trace officer, helped launch racketeering case, documents show
A whistleblower within the Baltimore Police Department flagged federal investigators to corrupt members of the Gun Trace Task Force years ago — crucial information that later helped launch the racketeering case that took down an entire squad of crooked officers, new documents show. A newly unsealed...
Commission investigating Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force scandal will get secret records — but has to keep them secret
A state commission investigating the Baltimore police Gun Trace Task Force scandal will get secret records from the police department, but will have to sign an agreement to keep them from public view. City Solicitor Andre Davis told members of the Commission to Restore Trust in Policing on Tuesday...