32nd annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony

The 2017 Fallen Heroes Day ceremony will honor Firefighter/Paramedic Lieutenant John Ulmschneider. On April 15, 2016, Ulmschneider and another medic responded to a "welfare call" at the home of a man suspected to be suffering from a medical emergency. The occupant of the home shot at the medics, mortally wounding Ulmschneider. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

