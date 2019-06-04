Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
Timonium,MD--5/5/17 -- The ceremonial 21-Gun Salute at the The 32nd annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. The 2017 Fallen Heroes Day ceremony will honor Firefighter/Paramedic Lieutenant John Ulmschneider. On April 15, 2016, Ulmschneider and another medic responded to a "welfare call" at the home of a man suspected to be suffering from a medical emergency. The occupant of the home shot at the medics, mortally wounding Ulmschneider. Baltimore Sun staff photo by Lloyd Fox
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
Timonium,MD--5/5/17 -- The 32nd annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony is this Friday, May 5, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. The 2017 Fallen Heroes Day ceremony will honor Firefighter/Paramedic Lieutenant John Ulmschneider. On April 15, 2016, Ulmschneider and another medic responded to a "welfare call" at the home of a man suspected to be suffering from a medical emergency. The occupant of the home shot at the medics, mortally wounding Ulmschneider. Baltimore Sun staff photo by Lloyd Fox
SEE MORE GALLERIES
The 2017 Fallen Heroes Day ceremony will honor Firefighter/Paramedic Lieutenant John Ulmschneider. On April 15, 2016, Ulmschneider and another medic responded to a "welfare call" at the home of a man suspected to be suffering from a medical emergency. The occupant of the home shot at the medics, mortally wounding Ulmschneider. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)