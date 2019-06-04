Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Timonium,MD--5/5/17 -- The 32nd annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony is this Friday, May 5, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. The 2017 Fallen Heroes Day ceremony will honor Firefighter/Paramedic Lieutenant John Ulmschneider. On April 15, 2016, Ulmschneider and another medic responded to a "welfare call" at the home of a man suspected to be suffering from a medical emergency. The occupant of the home shot at the medics, mortally wounding Ulmschneider. Baltimore Sun staff photo by Lloyd Fox