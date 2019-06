Baltimore Sun photo by Kevin Richardson

Before anyone knew the name Chrissy Polis, hundreds of thousands of people around the world had watched her being savagely kicked and beaten until she had a seizure at a Rosedale McDonald's as employees did little to intervene. The story quickly evolved from a simple shock video — a dime a dozen on the Internet — to one that illuminated the struggles of transgender individuals when Polis explained in an interview with The Sun how she had been attacked for using the female restroom. The suspect, 18-year-old Teonna Brown, was charged with a hate crime and sentenced to five years in prison. Some for advocates for gay, lesbian and transgender people found the sentence lenient, but also said use of hate crime statutes sent a message that such attacks would be taken seriously.