Anne Arundel police seek eyewitnesses to Monday’s fatal shooting in Pasadena; injured teen recovering in hospital

County officials say there were likely several eyewitnesses to a Monday afternoon shooting which resulted in a 21-year-old woman’s death and a 16-year-old boy being injured, as gunshots followed a dispute at a large gathering in the Freetown neighborhood.

Detectives are searching for leads in the shooting which killed Aiyana Walker, a resident of the Pasadena neighborhood. Walker was declared dead by firefighters shortly after Anne Arundel County Police responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area after 4:30 p.m., Lt. Glen Shanahan of the county police department said on Monday evening.

Walker was found on the sidewalk near a community center in the neighborhood suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Later, police discovered a 16-year-old boy was injured in the incident and had been taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. He has not been identified, but police say he is from Curtis Bay.

“We think he’s going to be ok,” Jacklyn Davis, a police department spokesperson said at a Tuesday news conference.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute which arose while a “large group” gathered at the intersection of Whittaker Road and Huff Court on Monday afternoon.

Up to 30 people “may have actually seen the shots being fired,” Davis said, encouraging those with information to come forward.

“We have a 21-year-old young woman who had her whole future ahead of her, who lost her life last night, and a 16-year-old teenager who is still recovering at an area hospital,” she said.

“It’s essential that people come forward and share what they know,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said at the news conference.

Those with information about this or other crimes are asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tipline 410-222-4700 or the Homicide Unit 410-222-4731. Those providing information may remain anonymous.

“It feels like the world is in an unstable place right now,” Pittman said, noting mental health challenges can lead to some residents “displaying themselves through violence… and particularly gun violence.”

Walker’s death is the third homicide investigated by the Anne Arundel County Police Department this year. Police arrested Jaden Crowner, 18, of Brooklyn, on March 8 after Devin Freeman, 19, of Millersville, was found dead in Brooklyn Park on Feb. 27. Last week, 42-year-old Neka Natalie Jennings was found dead by police alongside her husband, 39-year-old Dajuan Jennings who investigators said shot his wife before shooting himself.

“We’re hoping this is three for the entire year and we’re done. Three is three too many,” Davis said.

At this point last year, the county’s police department had investigated four homicides. They totaled 14 homicide investigations in 2021.

Annapolis Police has investigated one homicide this year, when Shakeo Williams, 21, was shot and killed in January. No suspects have been arrested in that case. Last year, they investigated 5 homicides.