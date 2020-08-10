Woman shot in Annapolis Sunday night, police say

A woman went to the hospital after being shot in Annapolis Sunday night while dropping a friend off, city police said.
Medical staff at Anne Arundel Medical Center notified Annapolis police around 8:45 p.m. that a woman had arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her upper body, said Cpl. Dave Stokes, Annapolis police spokesman. Her injuries were described as non life-threatening.
She was treated at the hospital and discharged, after which Stokes said, detectives drove her to the police station for an interview.
Stokes said the woman was in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive dropping her friend off when she was shot. It’s unclear exactly what time the shooting took place.
Police suspect she was shot by one person, Stokes said, though the department was not ready to provide a description Monday morning.
Officers responded to Newtowne Drive after learning about the shooting and canvassed the area, Stokes said. They were unable to located any suspects and Stokes couldn’t say Monday morning whether they found shell casings.
“We’re going to be reviewing video footage and speaking to potential witnesses,” Stokes said.
Police encourage anybody with information about the incident to contact detectives by calling 410-260-3439.
If someone wants to remain anonymous, they can call Metro Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP.