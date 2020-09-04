Anne Arundel warns that police imposter may be demanding cash with threats of arrest

Anne Arundel County police are warning the public about an apparent police imposter who threatened a man over the phone with arrest if he didn’t pay her money.
A man told police about 7 p.m. Thursday that he received a call from woman who identified herself as “Stacy Brown” with the department, and demanded that she send him money or face arrest.
The man, who was not identified by police, hung up and went to a police station. Police did not say where in the county the incident took place.
Police said the call came from a spoofed county telephone number. Caller ID spoofing changes the number displayed on a phone from an incoming call.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued a statement saying it would never call asking for money. It urged anyone getting a similar call to contact the department.
Police also asked anyone with information on the call Thursday to contact investigators at the TipLine at 410-222-4700.