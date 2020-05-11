Arrest made in electric wheelchair robbery in Odenton, Anne Arundel police say

A man in an electric wheelchair was allegedly robbed in Odenton Saturday afternoon by an Annapolis man who officers have since arrested, Anne Arundel County police said.
Donte Antonio Boston has been charged with robbery and felony theft, according to electronic court records. The 31-year-old is being held without bond and does not have an attorney listed online.
Police officers responded around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to Route 175 near Sappington Station Road after somebody called 911 to report a robbery.
At the scene, officers found a man in an electronic wheelchair who outlined the occurrence. The man told police he was headed home in his wheelchair when someone ran up behind him and struck his wheelchair.
The impact was so so strong that it disoriented the man. The assailant took the man’s duffel bag and ran, police said.
An investigation by detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Western District Station led police to Boston. Police said that when detectives found Boston, he still had the duffel bag.
The contents of the duffel bag were estimated to be worth more than $1,500 but less than $25,000, online court records show.
Police encourage anybody with information about the robbery to call detectives at 410-222-6155 or, if the caller wishes to remain anonymous, the county’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700.