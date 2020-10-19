Annapolis police investigating armed robbery on West Street after man forced into a vehicle

A victim was forced into a vehicle, assaulted and robbed of $200 around 1:50 a.m. Saturday night on the 200 block of West Street, Annapolis police said.
Police responded to the scene where a victim told officers he was walking in the 200 block of West Street before being forced into a car. The victim eventually escaped the car, ran away and called the police. He was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a minor head injury.
Detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to submit an anonymous tip.