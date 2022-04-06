Anne Arundel County officers recount nighttime water rescue of family, are thankful for help from bystanders

Two Anne Arundel County Police officers recounted Wednesday the nighttime water rescue of four from a van that had crashed into a Severn drainage pond on Friday.

While video of the incident showed the officers’ role in the rescue, they credited bystanders for helping the night finish with a positive result.

A few people, who remained at Severn-Danza Park following a Friday night sports league event, aided the two officers, who pulled a family of four out of a car that had crashed into a drainage pond off Donaldson Road near the park’s entrance, the officers said.

“They did a bunch, we were really glad they were there,” said Anne Arundel County Police Pfc. Seth Ballard, who arrived on the scene of the crash shortly after Lt. Dion Tilghman.

Anne Arundel County Police Pfc. Seth Ballard, left, and Lt. Dion Tilghman took the lead on a water rescue at Severn-Danza Park last Friday. (Dan Belson)

Tilghman, who was patrolling the park at the time, said he heard the crash shortly after 9 p.m. After heading in the direction of the sound, he discovered a van had crashed through a fence and into the drainage pond.

“I could see headlights where I didn’t expect headlights to be,” Tilghman said. “I drove around and got a better look. I could actually see there was a van that was partially submerged in the water.”

When Ballard, who was at a nearby fire station, arrived, he and Tilghman noticed the van was slowing taking on water. And they observed children — a 9-month-old and a 3-year-old — inside.

That’s when “instinct” turned on for Ballard, who has been with the department for more than three years, and “dad mode” kicked in for Tilghman, a father of three who has been with the department for 27 years.

“When we both saw the children, we didn’t even think about it, we started taking our belts off right then and there,” Ballard said. “Lt. said, ‘we’re going,’ and I was already taking my vest off.”

Waist-deep in the pond, Ballard used a large hammer to shatter the vehicle’s two passenger side windows while warning the van’s occupants: “Close your eyes. Close your eyes.”

“There are two babies. Give me a baby,” Tilghman said.

He reached through the broken back window, collected a crying child and carried her through the water to safety while trying to reassure her: “I know princess. Scary, right.”

Ballard grabbed the other child and followed Tilghman to the shore where locals and park staff had come to assist.

“They did a ton for us,” Ballard said. “The fence to get into the pond was broken down … so they were holding that down for us. As we were bringing the kids back, they were grabbing the kids and wrapping them in their jackets. They were holding tools for us.”

After the kids were safe, the officers returned to the car to get the two adults.

The teamwork from civilians didn’t come as a surprise for the two Western District officers, who noted the kindliness of residents is one of their favorite parts about working in Anne Arundel County. Ballard, who grew up in Pasadena, touted that Severn residents are always willing to lend a hand.

In the end, the van was towed out several hours later with the help of a crane. Nobody involved was hospitalized, nor did anybody report injuries besides being cold and wet. The officers said they did not get hurt by scrap metal and other debris at the bottom of the pond.

“I was more worried about leeches, to be honest,” Tilghman said.