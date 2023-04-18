Severn man convicted in string of armed robberies at businesses in Glen Burnie, Odenton

A Severn man was convicted last week in connection to three armed robberies throughout Anne Arundel County last summer.

Warren Nathaniel Maynard, 24, submitted Alford pleas to second-degree assault, theft and armed robbery April 12. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but rather an acknowledgment that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict. It carries the same weight as a guilty plea in terms of sentencing.

Maynard faces a maximum punishment of more than 50 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced by Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Stacy McCormack Aug. 30.

Howard County Police detained Maynard in August at a Laurel car dealership as he and his fiance attempted to trade in their vehicle for an upgrade. But hours before they went to the CarMax, investigators were suspicious of Maynard and had affixed a tracking device to the couple’s Chevrolet Malibu, according to charging documents.

The Malibu had been spotted at three robberies throughout the county last summer: In June, a man flashed a gun at a Royal Farms cashier in Glen Burnie and stole $90 and four packs of cigars. In July, a man pulled a gun on a Chipotle employee in Glen Burnie and fled with two security deposit bags totaling $1,500; and in August, a man forced two employees into a back room of a Giant grocery store in Odenton before stealing $3,000 in cash. He took the money in a pillowcase.

Police searched Maynard’s apartment after arrest him, where they found ammunition and clothing they said the suspect wore during the robberies, according to court filings.

Maynard was initially arrested with 18 charges. By the time he submitted his Alford pleas, he was facing 33 charges.

He has been held without bond since August.