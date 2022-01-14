Anne Arundel police: Recruitment event taken over by person who displayed ‘heinous’ photos, posted racial slurs

Anne Arundel County police said a “heinous act” occurred Thursday evening when a person or persons took control of a Zoom video meeting being hosted by the department to display offensive photos and post racial slurs.
“This evening our Communications Section attempted to hold a virtual open house for potential 911 call-taker and dispatcher applicants. Unfortunately, the seminar was cut short due to uninvited party/parties hacking the meeting and displaying offense material,” the department said in a statement Thursday night.
“We sincerely apologize to anyone who witnessed this heinous act,” the statement continued.
The Zoom call started at 5 p.m. and about 10 people were in attendance, police spokesperson Marc Limansky said. Limanksy declined to specify what the offensive material pictured, other than it was “content criminal in nature.” Police are working to identify who was involved and whether the person or persons hacked the Zoom call or took advantage of settings.
The material was shown for about two minutes before officers running the recruitment event shut the meeting down, Limansky said.
Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call the tip line at 410-222-4700.