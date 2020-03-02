The man charged with stabbing a woman with a syringe in a Churchton grocery store will furnish a blood sample to be tested for bloodborne viruses after police found syringes filled with semen in his vehicle.
District Court Judge John P. McKenna mandated that the blood of Thomas Byron Stemen “be tested for the presence of HIV and any other identified causative agents of AIDS and Hepatitis C.” His order followed a request by the State’s Attorney’s Office on behalf of the woman, who submitted a letter to the same effect, which was ordered sealed by McKenna.
Stemen faces numerous assault and related charges related to the Feb. 18 attack. The 51-year-old is alleged to have stabbed the woman in the buttocks with a syringe, after stalking and attempting to do the same to two others. Police later found a number of syringes in Stemen’s vehicle. Tests of the substance loaded in the syringes revealed it was semen.
“During the incident an exposure to HIV and/or hepatitis C may have occurred,” Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Miller wrote in his motion, requesting prompt action from the judge. "A sample of Thomas Stemen’s blood is needed to test for the HIV virus and Hepatitis C."
County health officials told The Capital that semen is a mode of HIV transmission and that a person pricked with a needle is at risk of other bloodborne pathogens if the needle in question was contaminated. Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman or somebody he designates will have to inform Stemen and his alleged victim of the results, according to McKenna’s order.
Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, Anne Arundel County police spokeswoman, said tests are still pending to determine whether the bodily fluid recovered from the syringes is Stemen’s.
Stemen waived his right to be in court Monday. In his absence, his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Mary Jo Livingston, argued not that McKenna should reject the order but that he should keep it and its results private. She said anything to the contrary would violate Stemen’s medical privacy rights.
Miller also asked for the judge’s ruling to be put under court seal, but McKenna rejected the lawyers’ request. “The order doesn’t disclose any private medical information,” McKenna said.
Livingston declined to comment on Stemen’s behalf outside of the courtroom in Annapolis.
The blood sampling is allowable under a provision of Maryland law that says that a court can order a person charged with a crime to be tested if they are charged with a crime that may have resulted in exposure to bloodborne viruses, according to prosecutors.
Stemen was arrested after police received a tip about the Feb. 18 attack, which was captured by video footage.
The footage from Christopher’s grocery store shows Stemen follow the woman as she returns a shopping cart, pull something from his sweatshirt pocket and push it against the woman’s backside. The woman can be seen jolting backwards after being pricked by the supposed syringe, which prompted her to ask Stemen whether he burnt her with a cigarette, court records show.
Stemen responded: “Ya it felt like a bee sting didn’t it,” according to the police-authored charging documents.
Police wrote that the woman reported feeling a wet substance on her pants after the encounter and, after returning home to examine the area of pain, discovered an apparent puncture wound. But overnight, the woman told police, the small red spot swelled into a large round area approximately 4-inches wide. This prompted her to seek medical treatment, where she was given a 30-day preventive medicine cocktail.
Stemen denied stabbing the woman when he was approached by police and asked about his encounter.
Police said Friday they believe there are more victims of Stemen’s and encourage them to come forward to report any such attacks.
The department encourages anyone with information to call detectives with the Southern District Station at 410-222-1960. If a caller wishes to remain anonymous, they can dial the county’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700.