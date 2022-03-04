Annapolis shooters still sought after arrests in connection with bullet-damaged cars, homes

Three men were arrested and charged with various firearms and drug offenses last week after they shot back in the midst of a drive-by shooting in Annapolis which damaged residences, police say.

The charges stem from Annapolis investigators finding damage to vehicles and buildings on Bens Drive in the afternoon on Feb. 22, after police had received multiple 911 for a gunshot complaint in the Bay Ridge Gardens community, according to a news release.

Towan De-Shaun Harris-Wilson, 28, faces a felony assault charge among various other firearms offenses which Damisi Malik Jones, 21, and Charles Edward Boyd III, 18, also face for the incident. All three are being held in the county detention center without bail. None of the three had addresses in the community where the shooting took place, according to court records.

Charging papers say the three had been firing back at a car in which occupants had opened fire on the group.

The gunfire coming from the car allegedly struck a house, and brick dust is seen in surveillance footage flying off of a building, charging papers say.

The three men were arrested shortly after. Authorities seized five handguns, a loaded magazine and suspected drugs from the men, police said.

But the occupants of the vehicle, from which gunfire was coming, have not been arrested, Annapolis Police Department spokesperson Cpl. David Stokes said.

Police said the shooting occurred in the afternoon on Feb. 23, just minutes before city officials held a news conference regarding separate shooting in the Robinwood community located about a mile away. In that shooting, both a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were injured. Stokes said that shooting is still under investigation, and police are “hoping we get more” leads from the public and surveillance footage.

Later last week, Annapolis police arrested another suspect for a Feb. 17 incident where police found several vehicles damaged by gunshots.

Charging papers say Nelson Poston, 19, was allegedly seen on surveillance video firing a gun at a vehicle which had approached him in the Woodside Gardens community and abruptly stopped. The driver of that vehicle was not identified in charging papers.

In the news release, Annapolis Police Department Chief Edward Jackson called the arrests a “fine example of excellent police work,” and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said the arrests send “a firm message to those who want to break the law in Annapolis.”