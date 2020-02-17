Annapolis police are investigating a shooting near Forest Drive and Tyler Avenue after an SUV carrying three passengers, one of them a four-year-old, was hit by gunfire Sunday afternoon.
At about 3:45 p.m. police responded to the area of Forest Drive and Tyler Avenue for reports of a vehicle struck by gunfire, police said. Upon arrival, officers found an SUV with three passengers, two adults and a four-year-old child. None of the individuals were injured, though the SUV was hit by bullets multiple times, police said. Officers did not specify how many times the SUV was struck nor did they release information regarding the source of the gunfire. Police do not think the SUV was the intended target of the gunfire.
Police did not release any information on possible suspects.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to submit an anonymous tip.