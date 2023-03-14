Police arrest 18-year-old in Severn homicide investigation

An 18-year-old from Severn was arrested Thursday in connection to a homicide last year where the victim was found in the front seat of a car, Anne Arundel Police said.

Vanae Lewis was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and firearm offenses for the Aug. 21 homicide.

On Aug. 21, officers responded to the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn for reports of an unknown disturbance. Witnesses told police a car had collided with a tree and an injured person was still inside. First responders found Naim Rashid Addison shot in the driver’s seat of a tan 2008 Honda Civic.

The 20-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Addison was the ninth of 16 homicides in Anne Arundel County in 2022.

This story will be updated.