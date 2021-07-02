Gathering in Annapolis to remember Naval Academy mother killed Tuesday focuses on addressing gun violence

Friday in Annapolis started almost identical as Monday.
A group of residents, elected officials and a grieving family gathered at the newly dedicated “Guardians of the First Amendment.”
This time it was not to remember the victims and survivors of the Capital Gazette shooting. Instead, the group gathered to remember a different victim of gun violence — Michelle Cummings, 57, of Houston, a Naval Academy mother who was killed Tuesday morning while sitting on an elevated patio outside of the Graduate Hotel.
Cummings was in Annapolis with her husband to bring their son to the Naval Academy for Induction Day.
After the shooting, the community cried out against the senseless death, said Carl Snowden, who organized the vigil.
The vigil gave elected officials and members of the community a chance to offer condolences to the Cummings family, while also speaking against gun violence.
While the vigil was set to commemorate Cummings, it could not be separated from the Capital Gazette shooting. Just down the street, the man who killed the five members of the newsroom staff sat trial to determine if he was criminally responsible.
Many comments from elected officials spoke about gun violence, first at The Capital newsroom and now outside of the Graduate Hotel.
In the three years since the Capital Gazette shooting, the city and state have not done enough to address gun violence, Maryland State Sen. Sarah Elfreth said.
