Severn woman accused of fraud scheme of over $1.1 million at University of Maryland

A former University of Maryland employee from Severn is facing theft charges on allegations she used her employee purchasing abilities in a scheme to defraud more than $1.1 million from the institution.

Lisa Schuetz, 51, was indicted Tuesday by a Prince George’s County grand jury after the institution’s police department investigated her over the course of several years, Aisha Braveboy, the county’s state’s attorney, announced at a news conference. Prosecutors did not give details on how Schuetz specifically defrauded the university.

Schuetz worked as a director in the college’s Department of Mechanical Engineering for almost 19 years before leaving in 2020, a spokesperson for the school said. She currently works as a grants and contracts analyst at the Johns Hopkins University’s bioethics institute.

During her time at UM, Schuetz “abused her official position and purchasing authority by engaging in a scheme to defraud the University of Maryland, College Park,” Braveboy said, touting her office’s public integrity unit and adding that “economic crimes are some of the most complex crimes to investigate.”

The alleged theft totaled $1,134,887.66 and spanned from 2016 to 2020, the prosecutor’s office said.

Schuetz did not have an attorney listed in court records and did not answer a call to a phone number associated with her.

She was charged with theft scheme over $100,000 and theft scheme between $1,500 and $25,000. She is scheduled for an arraignment on the charges on March 25.