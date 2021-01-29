Annapolis police: Man arrested after his car was shot in drive-by shooting

Annapolis police arrested a man and charged him with for firearm offenses after his car was shot multiple times in a reported drive-by shooting.
Police responded to calls of someone shooting out of a black sedan around 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue in the Robinwood neighborhood. An officer identified the car as a black Volvo that was previously involved in a hit and run. Another officer identified the Volvo’s license plate tag using camera surveillance. The car was registered to Wendell Turner, an Annapolis resident.
An officer pulled Turner over on Bay Ridge Avenue and placed him in handcuffs. Turner’s Volvo had been shot six times in the Robinwood neighborhood, according to charging documents.
Turner went home and grabbed a Smith and Wesson 44 magnum handgun that was later found on the floor of the Volvo’s driver seat after he was arrested.
The gun was reported to Anne Arundel County Police as stolen in 1983. Turner is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm because of a prior felony conviction.
Turner was charged with multiple firearm offenses.