Two people injured in Annapolis shooting, suspects still at large

A man and a woman were shot Sunday night while standing outside a Tyler Avenue home, suffering injuries as the suspects fled, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

Police responded to the reports of gunfire near Forest Drive and Tyler Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, and found two injured victims, an adult woman and an adult man, inside of a residence. Police said in a news release that they determined the pair had been shot while standing outside of the residence.

The woman was suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the man from a wound in his buttocks, police said. They were both transported to a trauma center, and were listed in stable condition.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, and were still at large Monday, according to police.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact Annapolis Police detectives at 410-260-3439.