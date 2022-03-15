21-year-old woman killed, 16-year-old boy injured in Pasadena shooting Monday

Anne Arundel County homicide detectives work Monday evening in a cordoned-off section of a Pasadena neighborhood as they investigate a fatal afternoon shooting of a 21-year-woman. (Dan Belson)

A 21-year-old woman is dead and a teenage boy injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Pasadena, police said.

Responding to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Whittaker Road and Liberty Circle, police found Aiyana Walker in front of a recreation center in the Freetown neighborhood shortly after 4 p.m., said Lt. Glen Shanahan of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. She was declared dead on the scene from gunshot wounds, he said.

Shanahan said police have determined Walker, who lived on Whittaker Road, had been in a dispute before the shooting. There were “conflicting reports” about suspects fleeing the area on foot or in a vehicle, he said.

Later, police discovered a 16-year-old boy was injured in the shooting and had been taken to a hospital, Shanahan said. The teen has not been identified, and police do not know his condition.

Police are attempting to figure out how the boy and Walker knew each other.

“We don’t know their relationship,” Shanahan said.

Police continued investigating the shooting into Monday evening as homicide detectives investigated in a cordoned-off section of the neighborhood.