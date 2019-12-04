Two people were shot, one fatally, in Annapolis early Wednesday morning, police said.
The Annapolis Police Department said police were called to the 600 block of Skipjack Court just after 1:45 a.m. for reports of a man shot in the leg. While officers were responding, police said dispatchers received a call about gunshots being heard in the same area.
When police arrived they found the man shot in the leg outside, as well as another man who had been fatally shot. The man shot in the leg was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The police department did not provide further detail about the victims.