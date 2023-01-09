Trial begins in suspected gang-related 2021 murder in Annapolis apartment building

The first witnesses were called Monday in the state’s case against Daniel Delvon Fletcher, an 18-year-old from Washington D.C. accused of shooting and killing an Annapolis teenager in September 2021.

The slate of testimony presented Monday came from the first parties to find the body of Christian Parada, 17, in his Admiral Oaks apartment on Sept. 10, 2021. Together with responding firefighters and police officials, most of the day was spent examining the discovery of the body by several young people from the neighborhood, one of whom was a 13-year-old.

Responding to reports of a dead body in the 400 block of Captains Circle in Annapolis, police found Parada on the floor next to his bed with a gunshot wound to the head. After finding a spent firearm cartridge on a pillow, the death was ruled a homicide.

Surveillance footage from the apartment complex showed Parada entering his room at approximately 1 a.m. Sept. 10 with someone wearing a dark-colored hoodie and face mask. According to charging documents, the other subject on the video had wiped down the areas they had touched prior to Parada’s arrival.

Then, seven minutes after entering Parada’s room, the other person exits “in a hurried manner” towards a back entrance on the building’s bottom level. Without touching the front door to the building, the subject was seen entering and exiting the apartment one more time; it was the last time anyone went inside Parada’s apartment before the body was found by a friend about 15 hours later.

Cell phone data obtained by police from the messaging service Snapchat showed Parada had not communicated with anyone after 12:56 a.m.

Further investigation revealed Fletcher to be an associate of Parada’s. Fletcher, who had an active arrest warrant for an unrelated matter, was interviewed on two separate occasions the week after Parada’s death. According to court filings, Fletcher identified himself during the interviews as the person in the apartment’s security footage, adding that he had a gun in his possession during the recording. He also told police that the incident was gang-related.

Fletcher, who was 16 at the time of Parada’s death, was arrested in January 2022. He was charged with first-degree murder and four firearm charges.

Fletcher and Parada’s potential involvement in the Bloods gang has been the subject of recent motions by both the prosecution and the defense. A Jan. 3 motion by defense attorney David Putzi requested the state’s submission of an expert witness be denied because the defense did not have enough time to prepare for cross examination. The witness was an Anne Arundel County police officer prosecutors said could explain how a video of Parada “burning his flag,” or gang colors, was a potential motive for Fletcher to kill him.

The state’s submission, made in late November, months after prosecutors presented their discovery, was denied by Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Richard Trunnell, who is also presiding over the murder trial.

A subsequent request by prosecutors to postpone the trial was denied two days later by Anne Arundel Circuit Judge J. Michael Wachs.

On Friday, the day of jury selection and opening arguments, Trunnell denied a series of motions by the defense that would have prohibited references to gangs as well as past crimes in which Fletcher was involved and a handgun that was reportedly stolen from Fletcher’s mother.

The trial is scheduled to be completed on Jan. 18. Assistant State’s Attorney Katherine Anthony said, however, the prosecution expected to finish its arguments by the weekend.