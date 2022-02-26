Defendants from Brooklyn Park drug, sex trafficking ring plead guilty, are sentenced

Chiding him for a recent arrest on narcotics possession charges, a judge on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 10 years of jail time for his conviction on offenses alleging he supplied cocaine to a Brooklyn Park drug and sex trafficking ring.
Troy Wayne Dunnigan, 25, had been set to receive a shorter sentence when he pleaded guilty last November to narcotics distribution offenses for selling cocaine to the leadership of an enterprise that dealt drugs and trafficked women out of hotels in the Brooklyn Park area. He was one of 15 men indicted in July 2020 on a variety of offenses, mostly related to participating in a criminal gang and dealing in illicit substances, as part of the state attorney general’s office’s “Operation Too Close to Home.” Of those, 12 have now been convicted and sentenced, one is still awaiting a court date, and two have died.
In the 2020 indictment, Dunnigan was accused of dealing cocaine to 42-year-old Michael Anthony Copeland, who prosecutors describe as the right hand man to the enterprise’s leader, 46-year-old David Tico Brown. The two men at the top would run the operation out of hotels in Brooklyn Park, where they would provide women with drugs and force them to meet with “dates,” according to the indictment.
Last year, Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Pamela Alban sentenced Brown, the leader of the group, to serve 28 years in prison, suspended down from a 50-year sentence. Copeland, the second-in-command, was sentenced to 24 years of incarceration, also suspended down from 50 years. Both were also ordered to 5 years of probation.
Dunnigan’s sentence was above that of the plea deal arranged last November, as Dunnigan was arrested on new drug-related offenses this January. In charging papers for that case, police wrote that they executed a search warrant on both a car and a residence linked to Dunnigan and found drugs and ammunition. He is currently scheduled for a hearing on that case in April.
“He is very, very, very remorseful about what happened” in January, Dunnigan’s defense lawyer, Augustine Okeke, told the judge, arguing to keep the agreed-upon sentence of under four years of incarceration, and adding he “cannot comment on” if the new charges will hold up in court.
The judge described the original deal as a “gift” to Dunnigan as his lawyer as “insistent” he was pulling his life back together after selling cocaine to “sustain” the organization.
“I warned you, I kind of told you to stay out of trouble” after hearing the plea, Alban told Dunnigan. She added that his sentence can be changed after the new drug case reaches a conclusion.
Of the initial 15 arrests stemming from ties to the group, only one man, Lawrence Oliver Jones, 37, of Brooklyn is still waiting for his case to be resolved in court. None of the cases have gone to trial.
Most of those accused of participating in the lower ranks of the organization made plea deals with prosecutors on lesser charges.
Earlier this year, Charles Marion Edwards, Jr., 55, was sentenced to serve five years of jail time; Andrew Lee Tillman, 38, and Antoine Folkes, 52, were sentenced to serve three years; Justin Michael Jess, 29, and Derrick Rodney Ricks, 30, were sentenced to serve 18 months; Laron Ontario Matthews, 46, was sentenced to one year in jail; Vernon Ralph Harris, 51, and William Henry Shipley, Jr., 30, were sentenced to serve six months; and Antoine Crockett, 41, was sentenced to serve three months in jail. All were also sentenced to five years of supervised probation, and had their sentences suspended down from longer periods.
Two of the defendants, John Patrick Hines, 46, and Michael Jason Rebstock, 48, died last year before their cases were resolved.