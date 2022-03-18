Pair connected to woman’s disappearance brought to Maryland, indicted on murder charges

A man and woman have been indicted on murder charges in connection with the homicide death of an Annapolis woman who disappeared in 2017.

The pair was brought back to Maryland last month from Arizona, where Anne Arundel County police say they fled after killing Megan Tilman, a 43-year-old woman who disappeared more than four years ago in what was eventually ruled as a homicide.

Until the suspects were identified this January, Tilman’s family, including her two daughters, had been waiting on answers for years. The case moving forward is a relief, her father said.

Pictured are William Rice, Jr., left, Megan Tilman, center and Crystal Stallings, right. Police are hoping to talk with peole who came into contact with or have information about these three from the weeks leading up to Tilman's dissapearance, reported Nov. 1, 2017. (Courtesy photo )

“I’m a bit elated, to be honest with you,” said Jim Tilman, who is Megan Tilman’s father. After so much time passing with no arrests for his daughter’s death, “it’s moving along a lot faster than we anticipated.”

When Megan Tilman’s remains were identified after being found underwater in Shady Side’s Cedarhurst neighborhood in October of 2017, police sought out information from William Eugene Rice, Jr., 46, and Christina Stallings, 45, who were Tilman’s roommates before they took a bus to Arizona that some month, around the time charging papers say Tilman disappeared.

Since then, the two were living in a “homeless encampment” in Arizona, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested the two in January for their extradition back to Maryland. Stallings also had started using the last name “Harnish,” her ex-husband’s name, while she was living in Arizona.

The two have since been charged with first-degree murder, robbery and vehicle theft offenses related to the 2017 case, according to an indictment filed last week.

Neither Rice’s or Stallings’ attorneys listed in court records returned calls for comment this week.

Police said in charging papers that the pair was relying on financial support from Megan Tilman and her mother while they were living together in a Rockwell Court home, but the support did not last. Around the same time Megan Tilman stopped passing money to Rice and Stallings, she disappeared, charging papers say.

Family members told police they had stopped hearing from Megan Tilman in late September 2017, except for “a number of unusual and suspicious text messages and social media posts” which police believe were Rice or Stallings. Rice was seen on video driving Tilman’s car to various ATMs and withdrawing money, before the car was found abandoned in New Carrollton.

After Tilman’s remains were discovered, an autopsy ruled her death as a homicide and determined she had died from “multiple injuries including blunt force trauma.”

Rice and Stallings are being held without bail in the Jennifer Road Detention Center. Their trial dates have not been set.