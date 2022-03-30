Former Anne Arundel County school employee gets 45-year sentence in fourth sexual abuse case

A county circuit judge handed a former Mary Moss Academy employee a 45-year sentence, closing the fourth child sexual abuse case brought against him.

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said former Severna Park and Annapolis resident Mark Anthony Thoms 41, “is no longer a threat to the public safety.” And she believes the several years of additional incarceration handed down by county Circuit Judge Stacy McCormack will ensure “he will never be released from prison.”

Thoms was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to a count of sexual abuse of a minor, and another count of sexual abuse of a minor in a continuing course of conduct, court records say. He had been accused of those offenses on a 21-count indictment which also included six charges each of second-degree rape and lesser sexual abuse violations.

In the most recent sexual abuse charges, a girl had reported to investigators that in the years prior to Thoms’ arrest on sexual abuse reports from other juveniles, he had abused her, as well.

She was “initially very hesitant” to report the incidents, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release, but felt safer after hearing Thoms would be serving prison time for his prior convictions.

The girl spoke with investigators at the county’s Child Advocacy Center last year, just a few weeks after Thoms was sentenced to 30 years years in prison based on a report from a student at Mary Moss, an alternative education school for sixth to ninth grade students who are experiencing barriers to learning.

In 2020, the Mary Moss student told investigators that she had spent time with Thoms at his Severna Park residence, where he sexually abused her more than 30 times, with additional incidents elsewhere over the course of several years.

Before that incident was reported, Thoms had been sentenced to 10 years in prison based on a similar account by a family friend who had gone to live with him. And before that, in 2018, a boy had reported the same pattern.

In the most recent case, the girls’ mother wrote in a victim impact statement filed in court this week that her daughter “is not the same innocent child anymore.”

“The impact of these horrible crimes has been devastating,” she wrote, noting her daughter now struggles with anxiety, self-hatred and other emotional issues following the abuse.

Thoms “used his power and proximity to the minor victims to sexually abuse them and sadly, no spaces or places where minor victims were located was off limits to the defendant,” Leitess said in the statement.

The Office of the Public Defender, which represented Thoms, did not respond to a request for comment.