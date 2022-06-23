Teen sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatal Annapolis shooting of Glen Burnie man in 2021

An Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge sentenced a Glen Burnie teen to serve 22 years in prison, suspended down from 40 years, after he pleaded guilty in a 2021 murder case.

The sentence, which was set earlier this month, is connected to the shooting death of Marc Hill, a 25-year-old Glen Burnie resident who was shot after a dispute during a dice game in an Annapolis apartment stairwell and later died of his injuries.

Advertisement

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a Tuesday statement that she is “relieved” Israel Thompson, 19, “is no longer on the streets and is being held accountable for his actions.” She also extended condolences to Hill’s loved ones. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney April Skrenczuk.

Annapolis Police Captain Amy Miguez attributed Thompson’s guilty plea and subsequent sentence to “great teamwork” between the city police department and fellow agencies during the response and investigation into the shooting.

Advertisement

“We’d like to thank everyone for their hard work, and commitment to holding the killer accountable in this case,” Miguez said during a police department livestream last week.

In April, Thompson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and using a firearm in a crime of violence for the April 3, 2021 shooting in a Woodside Gardens apartment building on Newtowne Drive, where police found Hill in a stairwell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hill was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he was declared dead the next day.

Annapolis Police Department investigators identified Thompson as the shooter and filed charges in April after watching surveillance footage showing him in an altercation with Hill during the dice game. Thompson left the stairwell and retreated to the yard area, police said, and then fired several rounds at Hill before fleeing in a stolen car that was idling nearby. About a week after the shooting, police searched the home of one of Thompson’s family members and said they found the clothes the shooter was seen wearing on the night of the shooting, as well as a purse, wallet and identification belonging the stolen car’s owner.

Thompson was not arrested until May last year, when police said he led officers on a chase from Baltimore City to Glen Burnie on a dirt bike. The State’s Attorney’s office said in a news release that during police questioning, Thompson admitted to being in the area Newtowne Drive at the time of the shooting, that he had been involved in an altercation that night, possessed the gun identified as the murder weapon and fled the scene in the stolen car. However, he denied shooting Hill.

The teen initially faced charges of first- and second-degree murder and assault as well as several firearms offenses, but an Anne Arundel County grand jury only elected to indict him on second-degree murder, firearm use and underage firearm possession charges. He pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder and firearm use allegations in April this year, and was sentenced by Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Richard Trunell on June 10.

The plea agreement also dismissed a separate motor vehicle theft case stemming from the incident.

Thompson is required to serve the first five years of his sentence without parole, the State’s Attorney’s office said in the release. In addition to his prison sentence, Thompson was ordered to serve five years of supervised probation.