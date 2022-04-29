Guilty plea resolves 2021 Newtowne murder case

A Glen Burnie teen, who police said led them on a dirt bike chase last year as they attempted to arrest him for fatally shooting 25-year-old Marc Terrell Hill Jr. in Annapolis, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and firearms use charges stemming from the killing.

Waiving a planned 10-day trial, Israel Wyaheim Thompson, now 19, is scheduled to be sentenced June 10 for the homicide which police said stemmed from a fight during a dice game in a stairwell in the Woodside Gardens community on Newtowne Drive.

Police said Hill, also from Glen Burnie, had struck Thompson in the head with a handgun during the April 3 game. Thompson, then 18, walked away and then fired several shots into the stairwell, fatally wounding Hill. He proceeded to retreat into an idling Hyundai which was later found less than a mile from Thompson’s home in Glen Burnie, and was reported as stolen.

Hill has a separate auto theft case still pending, according to online court records, but a state’s attorney spokeswoman said the case would be closed as part Thursday’s plea.

Thompson was located about a month after the shooting, and police say he was arrested in Glen Burnie after he fled from them on a dirt bike in a chase that started in Baltimore.

A few days prior to the homicide, Thompson himself had been the intended target of another shooting on the same block of Newtowne Drive where he was unscathed, but several cars and a building were damaged by gunfire, police said. Nobody has been formally charged in that incident.

Lawyers are waiting on a pre-sentence investigation to wrap up before they argue over sentencing in June. The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is 30 years, and Thompson will face a minimum of five years without parole because of his firearms use conviction.