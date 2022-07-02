Glen Burnie mother receives 18-month sentence, opportunity for treatment, in abandoned infant case

The mother of a newborn girl who was found abandoned in the woods last summer was sentenced to 18 months of incarceration this week but may be able to serve much of the time in a residential facility if she successfully completes a jail-based program.

At a Wednesday hearing, Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Stacy W. McCormack sentenced Olivia Dee-Rose Thompson to 10 years in jail, suspended after 18 months, and five years of supervised probation. Her lawyer, Debra Saltz said that the judge left open an opportunity to reconsider Thompson’s sentence. McCormack scheduled a hearing in August to weigh the possibility of Thompson being released to a residential treatment program if she successfully completes a specialized program at the Ordinance Road Detention Center, which offers mental health case management services for female inmates with a history of mental illness, trauma or addiction. .

“I’m glad the judge recognized the issue of mental health in this case,” Saltz said, describing the sentence as “very appropriate.”

Thompson, 20, had been arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse after a passerby discovered a newborn infant in the woods off the Baltimore and Annapolis Trail last July. When questioned by police, Thompson said she placed the infant outside her Glen Burnie home “almost immediately” after giving birth in her bathroom, saying she did not know she was pregnant, according to charging papers.

The baby girl was outside for about five hours, and was covered in ants, Assistant State’s Attorney Anastasia Prigge said last month, arguing for Thompson to be sentenced to 10 to 18 years of incarceration for the incident. McCormack postponed last month’s sentencing hearing so that Saltz could find Thompson a care provider.

Arguing for a treatment-focused sentence last month, Saltz said Thompson was scared of her parents finding out about her pregnancy, and that she had been taken advantage of by the infant’s father.

Prigge said last month that the baby is “doing well,” and her father was seeking custody of the child. Arguing for a tougher sentence, she noted that there were “better options” available to handle the unplanned pregnancy.

Maryland is a “Safe Haven” state, meaning it allows distressed parents who are unwilling to care for infants to safely give up custody at a hospital or police station with no questions asked. Parents and associated adults have 10 days from a child’s birth to anonymously leave a baby at a designated location and avoid civil liability or criminal prosecution if the child is unharmed.