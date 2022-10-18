Anne Arundel County Police officer charged with assault in Baltimore City

A two-year-veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department had his police powers suspended last week after he was charged with second-degree assault in Baltimore City.

Officer Tyrell Thomas, who works in the Community Services Bureau of the Anne Arundel County department, faces a misdemeanor charge for an Oct. 12 incident, according to court records.

Advertisement

Both Anne Arundel and Baltimore Police did not offer more detail as to why Thomas, 32, was charged. His charging papers were not available in Eastside District Court in Baltimore on Monday, as he had not been served with a criminal summons yet, a court clerk said.

Thomas’ police powers were suspended after Anne Arundel County Police became aware of the assault charge, according to a news release from the department. He is working in an administrative capacity with pay.

Advertisement

Thomas is scheduled for a trial date on Dec. 1. He did not have an attorney listed in court records.