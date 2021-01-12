After a theft at Severna Park coffee shop, suspect jumps into waterway

Police have captured a person who allegedly stole something from a Severna Park coffee shop and then jumped into a nearby waterway.
Anne Arundel County police were in the area canvassing and looking for a person of interest after at the Big Bean Coffee shop on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, said Sgt. Kam Cooke. Police have the suspect in custody and should be leaving the area soon.
The person jumped into a waterway just a few blocks away before surrendering to police. He was taken from White Oak Road near Yantz Creek to an area hospital for precautionary reasons.
“At no point was the community in danger,” Cooke said.
The incident caused Anne Arundel County Public Schools to suspend lunch distribution at Severna Park High School. Students are in remote learning, but food services is continuing.