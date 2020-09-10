xml:space="preserve">
Armed teens slice man’s hand in attempted daylight robbery, Annapolis police say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Sep 10, 2020 10:23 AM

Armed teen boys sliced a man’s hand in broad daylight Wednesday during an attempted robbery, Annapolis police said.

Police said a man was going to pick up food for his children when three teen boys, who he estimated to be approximately 16 years old, approached wielding weapons.

Someone called 911 to report the attack around 12:45 p.m., according to police.

One teen brandished a handgun, while police said another was armed with a knife and a third carried a baseball bat.
Police said the boy with the gun demanded the man hand over his cell phone and money.

As the man ran away, police said the knife-wielding teen cut his hand.

The teens fled and police said the man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

