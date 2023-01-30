Pasadena teenager armed with hatchet arrested for assault in Arnold

A 17-year-old boy from Pasadena was arrested and charged with first-degree assault this weekend after swinging a hatchet at multiple people in Arnold, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

At approximately 1 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of an assault at a residence in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way. At least two people told police that they were speaking with the juvenile suspect when he pulled out a hatchet and began swinging it towards them.

Advertisement

During the confrontation, the suspect also threatened to shoot the other parties, police said, and before leaving, struck one of the people’s car with the hatchet.

Because the Pasadena teenager is a juvenile, no other information was released by police.