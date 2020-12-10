Group shoots 14-year-old in Glen Burnie Wednesday night, Anne Arundel police say

A group of people shot a 14-year-old when he left a residence Wednesday night in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said.
Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of Nolpark Court after reports of shots. While they searched the area, the 14-year-old was dropped off at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso, police said. As of Thursday morning, the victim is in stable condition.
Officers talked to the teen at the hospital, who said he exited a residence with friends when a group of males shot at them.
Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-3502.