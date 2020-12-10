xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Group shoots 14-year-old in Glen Burnie Wednesday night, Anne Arundel police say

By
Capital Gazette
Dec 10, 2020 10:19 AM

A group of people shot a 14-year-old when he left a residence Wednesday night in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of Nolpark Court after reports of shots. While they searched the area, the 14-year-old was dropped off at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso, police said. As of Thursday morning, the victim is in stable condition.

Advertisement

Officers talked to the teen at the hospital, who said he exited a residence with friends when a group of males shot at them.

Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-3502.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement