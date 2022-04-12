Teen boy in stable condition after being injured in Eastport shooting Tuesday

A 15-year-old boy was injured Tuesday afternoon after being shot in Eastport, according to police.

The boy is in stable condition, according to a news release from the Annapolis Police Department, which says the department was dispatched to Frederick Douglass and Medgar Evers streets after 4 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting. He was airlifted to a hospital with injuries consistent with being shot, police said.

No arrests were made as of Tuesday afternoon, and detectives were still investigating the incident. Those with information are asked to contact detectives at 410-260-3439, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

The Tuesday incident follows multiple shootings in Annapolis in which children were left injured.

A 15-year-old boy was paralyzed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in a February shooting in the Robinwood community for which police have yet to arrest a suspect. Police said those children were playing outside when a suspect emerged from the woods and started firing “indiscriminately.”

In a separate incident the week prior, a 14-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were shot and injured after an Annapolis man had called police saying he was being harassed by a group of children. John Sherman Estep III, 41, faces two reckless endangerment charges related to that incident.