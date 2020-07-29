17-year-old shot in same community 14-year-old was killed day before, Annapolis police chief says

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg Tuesday night in the same community where a 14-year-old boy was killed less than 24 hours earlier, said the Annapolis police chief.
The boy was driven to shock trauma in Baltimore, Police Chief Ed Jackson said. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
The latest shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the Annapolis Gardens neighborhood, Jackson said. It’s right around the corner from where Jackson and half-a-dozen of the city’s elected officials had been about two hours earlier updating the community and media on the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Camarin Wallace, which occurred the night before.
Jackson said details about the latest shooting are still sparse, but “we have every reason to believe that this is connected” to the homicide a night earlier.
No other people had reported injuries as of about 9:40 p.m., Jackson said.
Scores of people crowded the community in the early evening, many congregating around one playground and the balloon memorial erected there in Camarin’s memory.
Elected and community leaders pleaded at a press conference that the community come forward with information that could lead to justice for Camarin’s family, who remembered him as a teenager with a big smile who loved sports and video games. School officials said Camarin had just finished at Bates Middle School and was slated to begin his freshman year at Annapolis High School in the fall.
Camarin was gunned down in the 1800 block of Bowman Court and lived about a block down the street on Bowman Drive. Calls about a shooting came in around 7:45 p.m., police said.
Acting Mayor Rhonda Pindell Charles, an Alderwoman from Ward 3, which encompasses Annapolis Gardens, said earlier that night the neighborhood was nice and quiet. A shooting was shocking news, she said hours before gunshots rang out again.
Around 10 p.m. Jackson and Stanley Branford, who heads the department’s cold case unit and was the commander of the Baltimore Police Department’s homicide unit, arrived at the scene.
“I’m going to oversee this investigation personally,” Jackson said.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP.
This story will be updated.