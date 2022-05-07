Annapolis man arrested for April shooting of 15-year-old in Eastport Terrace community

An Annapolis man was arrested in Glen Burnie in connection with an April shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy, city Police Chief Ed Jackson announced Friday.

Jayvon Kalik Anderson, 20, faces two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder for the April 12 shooting, court records say. Police filed charges against him the week after the shooting, and arrested him the following week.

The 15-year-old boy was shot just after 4 p.m. while walking on Frederick Douglass and Medgar Evers streets in Eastport Terrace, the chief said. The teen was airlifted to an area hospital for further medical treatment.

“Detectives and officers worked hard the gather information to identify the shooter, to help bring him into justice,” Jackson said at a news conference.

Anderson does not have an attorney listed in court records.

On Monday, Anne Arundel County District Judge Laura Robinson ordered for him to be held without bail in the Jennifer Road Detention Center. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 1.