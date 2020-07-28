Police: Teen boy shot dead as Annapolis eclipses 2019 homicide total

A teen boy was shot and killed in Annapolis Monday night, as the city eclipsed its homicide total from 2019, Annapolis police said.
Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Bowman Court after somebody called 911 about a shooting, police said.
At the scene, officers found a teen boy lying in the street with gunshot wounds, said Cpl. Dave Stokes, Annapolis police spokesman. He declined to disclose the teen’s age.
The teen was taken to a hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
It’s the fifth homicide in Annapolis this year, with about five months remaining in the year. Last year, police said there were four homicides.
The police department encourages anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or, if the caller wishes to remain anonymous, dial Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.